LIBERTY — The Liberty Limb Yard will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 pm., Thursday, May 28, noon to 7 p.m., Friday, May 29 and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

This will be self-serve drop off only to allow for physical distancing.

The disposal site is located on new Highway 210, approximately half mile east of Highway 291. Residents should watch for signage on the north side of new Highway 210 identifying the site area. Only tree limbs may be brought to the area. Other yard waste will not be accepted. No commercial vehicles will be allowed to access the site.