LIBERTY — Due to the storms with high winds that tore branches away from trees and into yards last week, Liberty's tree limb yard will be open to city residents from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 and from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.

Residents must provide proof of residency such as a driver’s license, a city water bill or other form of identification to use the facility.

The disposal site is located on new Missouri Highway 210, approximately a half mile east of Missouri Highway 291. Residents should watch for signage on the north side of new Highway 210 identifying the site.

Only tree limbs may be brought to the area. Other yard waste will not be accepted. No commercial vehicles will be allowed.