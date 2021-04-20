LIBERTY — First responders including Liberty fire and police departments rushed Tuesday night, April 20, to the scene of a fire that was engulfing the Liberty Wendy's fast food restaurant near Kansas Street and Victory Drive.

Around 9:10 p.m., onlookers reported seeing flames and smoke billowing from the building.

Fire Chief John Mills told the Courier-Tribune at 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, the blaze was under control.

"No roads are closed, but we are asking everyone to avoid the area," states a social media post Tuesday night from Liberty police. According to police, everyone made it safely out of the restaurant.

While everyone inside escaped the restaurant without injury, one firefighter battling the blaze did suffer minor injuries, but is doing well, said the fire chief.

On Wednesday, April 21, Mills said the state fire marshal's office investigated and determined the cause was accidental.

"It was unintentional, but we can't rule out electrical," he said.