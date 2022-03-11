KANSAS CITY — A Liberty woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a Kansas City Northland crash that happened near Northeast Vivion Road and North Cleveland Avenue Thursday morning, March 10.
According to law enforcement, the wreck occurred around 9:15 a.m. when the Liberty woman, 29, drove a Chevrolet pick-up truck east and lost control. The truck slid off the road and hit a wooden utility pole.
It's unclear if the winter weather was a factor in the crash.
The woman was transported to an area hospital and was reported to be in serious condition.
