KANSAS CITY — A Liberty woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a Kansas City Northland crash that happened near Northeast Vivion Road and North Cleveland Avenue Thursday morning, March 10.

According to law enforcement, the wreck occurred around 9:15 a.m. when the Liberty woman, 29, drove a Chevrolet pick-up truck east and lost control. The truck slid off the road and hit a wooden utility pole.

It's unclear if the winter weather was a factor in the crash.

The woman was transported to an area hospital and was reported to be in serious condition.