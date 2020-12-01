LIBERTY — Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas St., Liberty, has received a grant of $50,000 to enable its senior pastor, Jason Edwards, to participate in the 2020 National Clergy Renewal Program.

Second Baptist is one of 140 congregations across the United States selected to participate in this competitive grant program, which is funded by Lilly Endowment Inc. and administered by Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis, according to a church press release.

Established by the endowment in 2000, the program’s grants allow Christian congregations to support their pastors with the gift of extended time away from their ministerial duties and responsibilities.

Ministers whose congregations are awarded the grants use their time away from the demands of daily ministry to engage in reflection and renewal. The approach respects the “Sabbath time” concept, offering ministers a carefully considered respite that may include travel, study, rest, prayer and immersive arts and cultural experiences, the release states.

One prompt the National Clergy Renewal Program offers congregations for shaping a meaningful sabbatical experience is “what makes your heart sing?” During this renewal time, Edwards and Second Baptist will explore experiences that lead to greater calm, clarity, and creativity in the life of the pastor and church members in order to nurture renewal in the congregation and in the world, according to the church press release.

The plan will mine holy moments from the past in order to foster more in the future, while also encouraging and equipping church members to discern the kinds of experiences that uniquely attune them to God’s presence. Some of Edwards’ experiences will include time visiting sacred sites in Israel, Greece, and Italy, as well as time for prayer and fly-fishing in Montana. Some congregational activities include an all-church retreat.

“Pastors play an important role in nourishing the spiritual lives of individuals and in guiding the work of the Christian congregations they serve,” said Christopher L. Coble, Lilly Endowment’s vice president for religion. “Through these grants, we seek to honor pastors for their extraordinary service and enable them to engage in a brief period of rest and renewal. We have learned that such experiences invigorate the leadership of pastors and bring new vitality to their congregations as well.”