In response to recent staffing challenges related to COVID-19, all Mid-Continent Public Library locations will be closed from 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Sunday, Nov. 29.

All currently open locations will resume curbside and drive-up window service at their regularly scheduled hours Monday, Nov. 30. Library leaders made the decision to close for an extended “Thanksgiving break” in an attempt to mitigate employee exposure to the virus.

“Our goal with these extra days closed is to allow some time to pass in between employees’ shifts. Even a few days could mean the difference between one of us coming in before we are symptomatic, and staying home once we realize we are sick,” said Steven Potter, MCPL Director and CEO. “As cases in the metro continue to rise, we are doing everything we can to balance customer service with preserving health and safety, and right now, that means taking every opportunity we can to limit exposure so that our staff can continue to work safely and continue to serve you.”

Currently, MCPL has a total of seven branches closed due to employees testing positive and/or being exposed to COVID-19. Additional outbreaks and closures could impact the Library’s ability to maintain adequate staffing levels inside branches through December. The Library paused its in-branch services on Monday, Nov. 23, with open locations only offering curbside or drive-up window service. Wi-Fi continues to be available outside each of the branches and the Library’s online offerings are available 24/7.

More information about MCPL’s ongoing precautions and procedures can be found at mymcpl.org/COVID.