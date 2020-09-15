This week, Mid-Continent Public Library System began construction on a new project at its Woodneath Library Center, 8900 NE Flintlock Road, that is estimated to be complete by December 2021, a press release states.

Adjacent to the existing branch and historic home on the 32-acre campus, the library will build a state-of-the art auditorium, designed to seat up to 400 people for presentations and events, such as bestselling author programs offered by MCPL’s Story Center.

“While we’re unable to hold large gatherings right now, I know that this new space will be an incredible community resource in the future,” said Steven V. Potter, MCPL director and CEO. “With flexible seating options and exceptional audiovisual capabilities, the new auditorium and surrounding grounds will be an ideal place for Library programs as well as various public forums and events.”

In addition to the auditorium, which will have a separate entrance from the branch, this project will complete MCPL’s “Woodneath Campus Master Plan” which calls for the construction of a number of other new features nearby on the grounds, including an outdoor amphitheater for smaller events as well as:

• A stepped outdoor plaza connecting the existing library to the new auditorium

• A cultural feature near the site of the old barn and silo telling the history of the property

• Additional walking trails with educational markers

• Outdoor meeting space or “council rings” adjacent to the trail

• Expanded parking for the existing library and new auditorium

The Woodneath Auditorium project is part of MCPL’s ongoing capital improvement plan, which it launched following the passage of Proposition L in 2016. As part of the Capital Plan, the MCPL is upgrading all its branches and adding two more, all of which will be complete by the end of 2022. The library is working with SAPP Design Architects, Helix Architecture + Design, and JE Dunn to complete all of the work in the capital plan.