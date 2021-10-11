SMITHVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Smithville Lake are making repairs to an aging culvert under Litton Way, which will result in temporary road closures for safety. Improvements to the culvert under the roadway will provide extended longevity for travelers, according to a release from the USACE.

The contractor, HK Solutions Group, will close a section of Litton Way beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. This road closure is estimated to last through Wednesday or Thursday Oct. 13 or 14, depending on the repairs and potential weather delays.

During this time, vehicles can access Smith's Fork Drive from Missouri Highway DD and Litton Way. Drivers should plan for detours.