Local K-9 units escort body of slain KC K-9 officer to resting place

KANSAS CITY — K-9 officer units from around the Kansas City metro including the Clay County Sheriff’s office took part in an escort processional for slain Kansas City police K-9 Champ Friday, Feb 17.
A sea of K-9 unit vehicles could be seen with lights and sirens on as the vehicles of law enforcement officers traveled along the highway from North Kansas City Animal Control Center to Rolling Acres Pet Memorial Center in Kansas City.
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves identified Thursday, Feb. 16, the Kansas City police officer and his K-9 partner who died in a crash earlier in the week. Officer James Muhlbauer and his K-9 Champ died after 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, when a car crashed into the officer’s police cruiser near Benton Boulevard and Truman Road.
“Muhlbauer was a 20-year veteran of KCPD, while K-9 Champ was with us for one year. We hurt. K-9 Champ lived with Muhlbauer and his family. Muhlbauer was married and a father. Please pray for them,” wrote KCPD on social media after the deaths.
A pedestrian also died in the crash. The driver of the car that crashed into the officers was slightly injured. Police detained the driver for questioning. The pedestrian's name hasn't been released, but KCPD has said that the unidentified crash victim was a man in his 50s.
“There's a second family also hurting, belonging to the pedestrian that died. Please pray for them as well," Graves said at the press conference.
“Kansas City Missouri Police Department we are so sorry for your loss. Our hearts go out to the families of the officer and pedestrian, to your department and your community,” wrote Smithville police on social media after the deaths.
“Our hearts are heavy over the loss of a Kansas City Missouri Police Department officer, his K-9, and an innocent bystander, which occurred overnight,” Liberty police department wrote on Facebook Thursday. “Please keep the department and the community in your thoughts.”
“We are thinking of our brothers and sisters at the Kansas City Missouri Police Department this morning after one of their officers and K-9's were killed last night in a car crash. We are also saddened to hear that a pedestrian was killed as a result of this incident as well. We send our prayers for all involved,” wrote Kearney police on Facebook Thursday.
A KCPD police vehicle is serving as a memorial in front of police headquarters in honor of Muhlbauer and Champ.
“If you would like to show your appreciation for them, please do,” said KCPD.
