Local K-9 units escort body of slain KC K-9 officer to resting place

Police agencies across the Kansas City metro changed their social media profile photos to this one in memory of the slain officer and K-9 partner.

KANSAS CITY — K-9 officer units from around the Kansas City metro including the Clay County Sheriff’s office took part in an escort processional for slain Kansas City police K-9 Champ Friday, Feb 17.

A sea of K-9 unit vehicles could be seen with lights and sirens on as the vehicles of law enforcement officers traveled along the highway from North Kansas City Animal Control Center to Rolling Acres Pet Memorial Center in Kansas City.

Kansas City Police officer James Muhlbauer and his K-9 Champ died after 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, when a car crashed into the officer’s police cruiser near Benton Boulevard and Truman Road.
A KCPD police vehicle is serving as a memorial in front of police headquarters in honor of Muhlbauer and Champ.

