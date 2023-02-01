As the 2023 session of the Missouri General Assembly ramps up, state representatives and senators from around the Northland are discussing their priorities for the session and where they stand on hot-button issues.
No. 1 goal for session
Rep. Chris Brown, a Republican who serves part of Clay County including the area around Highways 152 and 169 in House District 16, is continuing his efforts to aid Kansas City Police Department. He is part of the Special Committee on Urban Issues. The committee is looking at removing the chief of police salary cap, eliminating salary ceilings for police officers and the age restriction that can help retain officers.
”If we are going to attract and retain the best officers for Kansas City, the board needs the flexibility to offer competitive pay,” he said on his Facebook page. “This is really an issue of practicality.”
Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, a Democrat who represents Gladstone in House District 15, wants to aid law enforcement in Kansas City.
“The department is under stress and safety needs will grow as the area will host the World Cup and the NFL draft,” she said. “Massive gatherings need protection.”
Rep. Doug Richey, a Republican in House District 39 that includes Kearney, wants to extend the tax break for dependents to parents who are expecting a child. Richey filed legislation to allow the state’s existing tax deduction for dependents to also apply to preborn children. Under current Missouri law, a taxpayer may deduct $1,200 for each dependent. Richey’s HB 457 would allow parents to also deduct $1,200 for each unborn child. Under the bill, the pregnancy would have to be confirmed by a physician.
“As couples manage prenatal expenses, time away from work, domestic preparations and costs of medical complications, the state should respect the couples’ priorities in caring for their preborn children,” he explained. “It has met with tremendous support.”
Josh Hurlbert, a Republican who represents House District 8 including areas in and around Smithville, is continuing pushing for school choice.
“Back in 2021, we passed our first school-choice program, the MO Scholars program, and we’ve gotten I think about 1,300 students across the state that have been awarded scholarships to go to the school that best fits them educationally,” he said. “I happy the program has gone that far, but it’s pretty limited. Only about half of Missourians even qualify for it geographically, then let alone meet the income guidelines and some of the other guidelines. So I’ve got a slew of bills that would expand and tweak that program and we’ll see how many, if any of them, we can get across the finish line this year.”
Freshman District 17 Rep. Bill Allen, a Republican who represents parts of Clay County including Birmingham, Claycomo and Randolph, said he thought Gov. Mike Parson laid out a “positive and energetic bipartisan message” in his State of the State address to start of the session. Allen added he looks forward to working with other legislators to “accomplish investment in early childhood education, improving infrastructure including Interstate 70, and bringing more business to Missouri.”
A bill Allen filed to start the session deals with allowing retired police officers to be armed in schools if the school and school district choose.
“I think that’s very important because we have the opportunity to prevent death in the next school shooting that happens,” he told the Courier-Tribune at the start of the session.
Freshman state House Rep. Chris Lonsdale, a Republican who represents Liberty in District 38, was appointed to the local government, utilities, government accountability and tourism committees.
“My goal and with the committee assignments that I got, I hope to help out the city of Liberty and Clay County wherever I can and be that liaison with the state government for whatever they need.”
Lonsdale said other top priorities for him are public safety, property assessments and related tax burden on local families and initiative petition reform. He’s also had meetings with Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. representatives and said he understands one of their priorities is grants for the area.
“I hope to help out with that,” he said.
Missouri Sen. Denny Hoskins, a Republican who represents Kearney, Liberty and Smithville, is chair of the Senate Economic Development Committee. He also serves on the Senate Appropriations, Insurance and Banking and Education and Workforce Development committees.
“Growing our state’s economy is one of my highest priorities as a legislator, so I appreciate the opportunity to help steer legislation related to economic development. As a certified public accountant, I look forward to the committee’s expanded role in shaping tax policy in the coming term. I’ve sponsored a number of legislative proposals to spur economic development in Missouri, and I’m eager to see those measures advance,” he wrote in a letter to constituents at the start of the session.
State Sen. Lauren Arthur, a Democrat representing part of Clay County including Gladstone, said her chief focus will be on helping support child care efforts and she hopes to have the governor sign them into law.
Education
Hurlbert said expanding school choice is a priority for him because it empowers families.
“It allows parents to be in the driver seat for their kid’s education and not be limited by their income or their zip code,” he said. “This helps level the playing field for those who couldn’t afford it.”
By providing more families access to educational models that best suit the needs of their student and funding via scholarships, Hurlbert said he believes state test scores, which have faltered in Missouri compared to the nation, could improve.
“They’ve been dropping for over a decade now,” said Hurlbert. “When you look at the NAEP score from nationsreportcard.gov, Missouri is falling behind. We’re now in one of the bottom 15 states when it comes to our proficiency on math and reading across the board. … If we don’t start to actually address the situation, giving these families opportunities so they aren’t stuck in a school that is not meeting their kid’s needs, we’re just setting the next generation up for failure. As a father of 6-year-old, a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old, that’s why I’m passionate in the legislature.”
Nurrenbern applauded Gov. Mike Parson’s State of the State address when it came to education, especially with the focus on child care and early education. She is currently on the early childhood task force with members of state chambers of commerce, the lieutenant governor and former Kansas City Mayor Sly James. In the governor’s address, he said he seeks $78.5 million to increase subsidy rates for child care providers and $56 million for expanded access to pre-K programs.
As a member of the Education and Workforce Development Committee, Hoskins said he is grateful for “the opportunity to participate at a higher level.”
“Instead of focusing just on traditional classroom education, the revised Education Committee has an increased emphasis on legislation relating to job training and career development programs. This change is consistent with the creation of a state Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development in the governor’s executive cabinet and reflects the fact that education doesn’t end with a diploma. The committee’s expanded scope ties in nicely with my work with the Economic Development Committee.”
Arthur is also encouraged by the governor’s annual address and the proposal to better support child care.
“It has to be at the top of the list,” she said. “There are few providers and even fewer after the pandemic. If families receive help, that improves and encourages a consistent workforce.”
Arthur also introduced several bills to aid teachers, support teacher pay, recruitment and retention.
”The Foundation Formula is several decades old,” she said. “It needs to be rewritten or at least adjusted significantly. My focus is to see the best education possible.”
Richey said the second largest priority of the state budget is education.
”There is going to be a healthy focus to press for increased quality and that can be either in the public K-12 venue or private schools. They should be equally celebrated.”
Education, Hurlbert thinks, will be the “No. 1 topic of discussion” and the biggest struggle of the session.
“That’s been a hot-button topic for the past several cycles now and let’s be honest, education is the No. 1 issue the state has to tackle each year. For the federal government, it’s how do you provide for the common defense, but for us, it’s how do you take care of education funding.”
Allen said he also wants to be open-minded about education reform, adding people haven’t always done a good job of listening to both sides and finding common ground.
“To get anything, including education reform, we’re going to have to find a middle ground in the areas that we agree on and look for that with an open mind and open heart, realizing that neither side is wrong and we’re all truly trying to do the best thing for our students and our parents.”
Common ground issues include the need for accountability in school performance, he added.
“We don’t have to be oppositional,” Allen said. “Neither side is wrong, we just have different ideas and we need to listen to those ideas with an open mind and an open heart.”
Lonsdale, who is a product of the Liberty Public Schools system, said he considers himself pro school choice in terms of allowing some state funding to follow the student, but wants to be careful in looking at legislative efforts that may impact local public schools.
“I want to prioritize funding for Liberty and making sure Liberty maintains its ranking as one of the best school districts in Missouri,” he said, adding he consults with LPS and the North Kansas City Schools district to learn about their needs and priorities.
Tax reform & budget
In terms of the state budget, Richey said he is concerned that the expanding state budget with heavy doses of federal funds will eventually constrict.
“We’ve got to find some cost savings,” he said. “Fiscal policy has to be examined. There is a perpetual concern as I’m looking for the best stewardship of tax dollars. The state’s budget when I started was $28 billion six budget cycles ago and it’s now $50 billion. It’s not sustainable.”
Hurlbert, and other state leaders, are looking to ease the burden on Missourians pocketbooks via tax reform efforts this session. Clay Countians saw increased tax bills related to spikes in used car values. These tax increases hurt the most vulnerable like seniors living on fixed incomes, Hurlbert said.
“Government shouldn’t be getting a windfall whether they shut down factories, or the microchip shortage or things that happened because of the pandemic,” he said, adding legislation up this session will be looking at caps to used-car personal property valuations and eliminating income tax on Social Security benefits.
Lonsdale said there are handfuls of bills that hope to tackle property tax in various forms.
“It’s going to be interesting to see which ones actually get momentum,” he said. “I’d like to do something with real property taxes and maybe capping that or reducing that for seniors. Or, reducing the personal property tax on people with vehicles.”
Allen also believes reining in property tax rates leveled on retirees should be a priority.
“We’ve got to be very careful and consider that rising property taxes on fixed incomes is not only counterintuitive, but not fair,” he said.
Hoskins outlined some of the work he is doing on tax reform in a recent capitol report to constituents.
“In the Economic Development and Tax Policy Committee, which I chair, we took up several pieces of legislation aimed at encouraging economic growth in Missouri, including two bills I was proud to sponsor Senate Bill 92 would establish the Missouri Rural Workforce Development Act and provide tax credits for investment in rural businesses. Senate Bill 93 would phase out Missouri’s corporate income tax,” he wrote.
SB92 would allow Missourians to earn tax credits for qualified investments in funds supporting rural businesses with fewer than 250 employees. The tax credits would be phased in over six years, and no more than $16 million in tax credits would be available statewide in any given year. Senate Bill 93 would reduce Missouri’s corporate income tax rate from the current 4%.
“The taxes corporations pay – and eventually pass onto consumers – would decrease each year until the year 2027, when the tax would be eliminated entirely. I believe doing away with corporate income taxes would allow businesses to invest money back into their operations or pass savings onto employees and consumers. It’s my hope eliminating corporate taxes would encourage more employers to locate in our state and, ultimately, bring greater opportunities and prosperity to all Missourians,” Hoskins said.
Nurrenbern said she is concerned about the continued move to strike corporate taxes. She believes tax reform continues to primarily benefit the wealthy. She is paying attention to the Senate’s actions in committee that could do away with corporate tax and cost the state around $712 million a year in lost revenue. Transportation
Nurrenbern said she appreciated Gov. Mike Parson’s state of the state address concerning transportation funds directed to Interstate 70. His plan calls for an $850 million investment to expand I-70 in the suburban Kansas City area, around Columbia and suburban St. Louis.
”It’s a route that has heavy congestion that needs major help,” she said.
Arthur said I-70 is an unacceptable roadway.
”In my eight years in the legislature, this is a serious proposal,” she said. “There will be safety and more business development along with interstate.”
Hurlbert said the governor’s plan to expand -70 is a doable and will help alleviate some traffic congestions we in the Kansas City metro have.
“I think it will help out. I think it’s overdue,” he said.
Lonsdale said he thinks the governor’s proposal is good for everyone.
“I would think that with three lanes, it’s going to alleviate some traffic, especially when you’re talking about in St. Louis and when you get into Kansas City,” he said.
Hurlbert, as vice chair of the transportation accountability committee, said he and fellow committee members also plan to take a deeper look at Missouri Department of Transportation this session, including local projects and how money is spent overall.
“We just want to make sure they are accountable to Missourians and what projects they are approving and how efficiently they are moving,” he said.
