Local McDonald’s owner-operators launch new fundraiser, support Ronald McDonald House

KANSAS CITY — Funding for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City has taken a hit during this pandemic, limiting the organization’s much-needed services to a smaller number of families this year, a press release states.

To alleviate financial burdens, local owners and operators of the McDonald’s Great Plains Co-Op launched a brand new fundraiser where 100% of the proceeds will stay local, assisting RMHC-KC in its mission to keep families close.

“We have always prioritized RMHC-KC, not only because it's our namesake charity but because it’s the right thing to do,” says McDonald’s Great Plains Co-Op president and local owner-operator, Lisa Essig. “They do so much for families in our communities and it’s our turn to give back by ensuring that the organization has the funds they need to continue providing services.”

Along with its beverage partner, the Coca-Cola Company, local McDonald’s owner-operators launched Sleeves For Support.

Starting June 29, participating McDonald’s restaurants across the Kansas City metro began selling custom-designed sleeves to hold 30-ounce drink cups. According to a press release, customers can join the cause by visiting any of the 136 participating McDonald’s locations and purchasing a sleeve for $5 while supplies last.

“Our local Ronald McDonald Houses have stayed open and served families in new and creative ways during the pandemic, and we need donations now more than ever,” said Tami Greenberg, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. “We can always count on the tremendous support of our local McDonald’s owner-operators and our amazing community to step up when we need it the most.”

Priceless moments are made possible with the help of McDonald’s customers when they choose to buy a sleeve and keep families together when they need each other most, the release states. Even the smallest of donations can make such a big difference to families spending time together in a Ronald McDonald House.

While it costs RMHC-KC $99 a night to house a family, they do not require families to pay, therefore relying heavily on donations to keep families together.

McDonald’s has supported RMHC programs around the world for over 45 years by facilitating fundraising in restaurants, donating resources and volunteering with local chapters. Donate online at rmhckc.org/donate/.