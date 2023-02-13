Kingdom united

When the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 202, fans from around the Kansas City metro including the Northland created a sea of red as Chiefs Kingdom showed up in full force in front of Union Station for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship parade and rally. This year's parade and rally will be Wednesday, Feb. 15.

With the Kansas City Chiefs bringing home another Super Bowl win, schools across the Northland are calling in a “Red Snow Day” Wednesday, Feb. 15, by canceling classes so that students and their families can attend the celebration parade and victory rally in Kansas City. There will be no school in Kearney, Liberty or Smithville schools.

“How about those CHIEFS! Smithville School District will have a red snow day on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Innovation Learning will also be closed. Congratulations to the Super Bowl LVII Champions,” wrote Smithville School District on social media to announce the cancellation of classes.

