When the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 202, fans from around the Kansas City metro including the Northland created a sea of red as Chiefs Kingdom showed up in full force in front of Union Station for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship parade and rally. This year's parade and rally will be Wednesday, Feb. 15.
With the Kansas City Chiefs bringing home another Super Bowl win, schools across the Northland are calling in a “Red Snow Day” Wednesday, Feb. 15, by canceling classes so that students and their families can attend the celebration parade and victory rally in Kansas City. There will be no school in Kearney, Liberty or Smithville schools.
“How about those CHIEFS! Smithville School District will have a red snow day on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Innovation Learning will also be closed. Congratulations to the Super Bowl LVII Champions,” wrote Smithville School District on social media to announce the cancellation of classes.
“LPS is joining other Kansas City metro school districts and canceling classes for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in order to allow our students, staff and community to participate in the citywide celebration of our Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs,” wrote Liberty Public Schools on Twitter.
“We're declaring a ‘Red Snow Day’ with no school on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in order to celebrate the victory of the Kansas City Chiefs over the Philadelphia Eagles,” wrote Kearney School District on social media Monday, Feb. 13.
Courier-Tribune will bring you video and photos from the parade as well as a commemorative four-page Chiefs color section in this week's print edition, going to subscribers and on stands Thursday, Feb. 16. Additional print copies will be available for sale as keepsakes in the Courier-Tribune office, 104 N. Main St. in Liberty.
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
Northland communities including Kearney, Liberty, Smithville and Gladstone are asking voters on the April ballot if they will approve adding an additional 3% sales tax on recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries in the cities. We want to hear from you. Will you support the tax measure?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.