As of Aug. 28, health care providers in the state won’t be able to prescribe gender-affirming treatments for minors and trans girls and woman athletes will not be allowed play on girls and women’s school sports teams after Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 39 and House Bill 49 into law last week.
Most adults in Missouri will still have access to transgender health care under the law, but Medicaid will not cover it. Gender-affirming surgeries for inmates and prisoners will be outlawed.
According to the Associated Press, the law is set to expire in 2027 as part of a Republican compromise with Senate Democrats.
What the laws state
SB 39 prohibits “educational institutions from allowing biological male students from participating on sports teams designated for biological females.” The new law applies to elementary, secondary and postsecondary education institutions, including private schools, public school districts, public charter schools as well as all colleges and universities. Public and private schools face losing all state funding for violating the law.
SB 49 establishes the Missouri Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act. The SAFE Act prohibits health care providers from performing gender-transition surgeries or prescribing hormones or drugs for the purposes of gender transition to Missouri children under the age of 18. The SAFE Act also prohibits Missouri's Medicaid program from providing payment for gender transition surgeries, cross-sex hormones and puberty-blocking drugs for the purpose of gender transition.
“In an effort to protect the integrity of female sports and Missouri children from potentially harmful experimental surgeries and treatment, I have signed Senate Bill (SB) 39 and SB 49 into law,” Parson wrote on Twitter after signing the bills into law June 7. “Women and girls deserve and have fought for an equal opportunity to succeed, and we stand up to the nonsense and stand with them as they take back their sport competitions. In Missouri, we support real fairness, not injustice disguised as social righteousness.”
Parson added his administration supports “everyone’s right to his or her own pursuit of happiness,” however, “we must protect children from making life-altering decisions that they could come to regret in adulthood once they have physically and emotionally matured,” he wrote.
Possible challenges
A legal challenge to the new laws may be possible. When the legislature first passed the bills, the ACLU of Missouri said it “will continue to explore all options to fight these bans and to expand the rights of trans Missourians.”
Planned Parenthood clinics have been ramping up available appointments and holding pop-up clinics to start patients on treatments ahead of the law taking effect.
What schools & state sports association are saying
Liberty High School Athletic Director Jason Cahill explained the school will follow Missouri State High School Activities Association’s guidelines. He shared that the school will be in good standing with the laws placed by MSHSAA.
“We have had transgender students in the past participate in the MSHSAA activities side, not the athletics side,” he said.
Activities that are sponsored by MSHSAA include music, scholar bowl, speech, debate, theater and spirit activities.
Prior to the legislature signed by Parson, MSHSAA regulations stated a transgender female not taking medical or hormone treatments related to gender transition may not compete on a girls team, but can participate in co-ed or boys sports teams. MSHSAA policy also included details if a transgender female was receiving hormonal treatment.
“A trans female student-athlete being treated with hormone suppression medication for diagnosed gender dysphoria and/or transsexualism may continue to compete on a boys’ team, but may not compete on a girls’ team without changing it to a co-ed team until one calendar year of documented medical/hormone treatment and/or suppression is completed,” the policy stated.
Smithville High School Athletic Director Darren Schaffer did not want to comment in detail relating to students at this time.
“MSHSAA has had parameters for this type of participation in their handbook,” Shaffer added. “We’ve referred to it a few times in the past decade.”
Kearney High School Athletic Director Dave Schwarzenbach echoed Shaffer’s comments on recent student participation.
“I really don't have a comment or background experience at Kearney High School with a biological male wanting to participate in a female MSHSAA sport,” he said.
MSHSAA Communication Director Jason West explained member schools are expected to follow state law.
"Whatever the law of the land is, that is what member schools are expected to follow and association bylaws and policies will be adjusted to follow the same statutes and laws," he said.
MSHSAA creates a new handbook each July.
Local state leader reactions
As the Republican governor signed the bill into law, members from both aisles in both the state House and Senate reacted.
On SB 39, Sen. Denny Hoskins, a Republican representing District 21, which includes part of Clay County including Kearney and Smithville, said student athletes deserve a fair field of play when they participate in school sports.
“It is my opinion that it is simply wrong for young women, who may have trained in their respective sports for years, to suddenly be asked to compete against biological men who are bigger, stronger and faster.”
On Senate Bill 49 or the SAFE Act, Hoskins said, “there is no better use of our time in Jefferson than protecting the children of Missouri.”
Throughout hearings and debate on Senate Bill 49, Hoskins said state leaders heard from several people who shared their stories and regrets about going through these procedures as children.
"The more we learned through this process, the more I felt it reinforced the need for safeguards to exist so our future generations can be protected from extreme procedures before they are ready to make such life-altering decisions," he said.
During a chamber of commerce meeting in Kearney last week, House Rep. Doug Richey, a Republican who represents part of Clay County including Kearney in District 39, said passage of the laws was the "right thing to do."
“I know that there’s controversy on that issue, but none the less, I did support that legislation and did so with conviction,” he said, adding he was grateful the governor signed the legislation into law.
Freshman House Rep. Bill Allen, a Republican who represents part of Clay County in District 17, said legislators like himself who support the new laws intended to protect children from “experimental care that could harm them in the long term.”
“We have a lot of laws in place already that we can’t drink until we’re 21, we can’t vote until we’re 18, I think it’s commonsense to say that before you do a surgery that will affect the entire rest of your life, maybe its better to wait until you’re 18,” he told the Courier-Tribune. “I think that’s a reasonable thing.”
Allen said he and other Republicans support the LGBTQIA-plus community and heard a lot from them during session discussions on the new legislation.
“I think this bill tried to integrate a lot of their concerns and there were members of the transgender community that testified in support of this bill,” he said of the SAFE Act.
State Sen. Lauren Arthur, a Democrat who represents District 17 in Clay County, said passage of the laws is a distraction from the real problems of the state.
“It’s a targeted attack on vulnerable Missourians,” she said. “It’s government overreach. When the legislature debates this in four years, I’m hoping there is a change of heart and better understanding. It’s truly a sad day for Missouri families and misguided as far as the state’s priorities.”
Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, a Democrat who represents part of Clay County in House District 15, said the two bills targeting the trans community were unfortunate legislation.
“As I said during the floor debate, I will continue to stand and fight for the safety, security and well-being of our LGBTQ Missourians. This struggle for human rights for all is far from over. I hope next year we can turn and focus on the real issues facing our state and less on discriminating against a few. We must address the escalating gun violence, the lack of child care and affordable housing and expand the circuit breaker tax credit so fixed income seniors can stay in their homes,” she said.
