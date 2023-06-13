As of Aug. 28, health care providers in the state won’t be able to prescribe gender-affirming treatments for minors and trans girls and woman athletes will not be allowed play on girls and women’s school sports teams after Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 39 and House Bill 49 into law last week.

Most adults in Missouri will still have access to transgender health care under the law, but Medicaid will not cover it. Gender-affirming surgeries for inmates and prisoners will be outlawed.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.