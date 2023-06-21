Capitol

As the legislative session of the Missouri General came to an end, local elected state representatives and senators spoke with the Courier-Tribune about their biggest successes and challenges.

 Amanda Lubinski/Courier-Tribune

CLAY COUNTY — As the legislative session of the Missouri General Assembly came to an end, local elected state representatives and senators spoke with the Courier-Tribune about their biggest successes and challenges.

Josh Hurlbert - House District 8

Josh Hurlbert

Rep. Josh Hurlbert (R)
Maggie Nurrenbern

Maggie Nurrenbern (D)
Rep. Chris Brown

Rep. Chris Brown (R)Rep. Chris Brown
Bill Allen

Rep. Bill Allen (R)
Sen. Lauren Arthur

Sen. Lauren Arthur
Chris Lonsdale on House floor

House Rep. Chris Lonsdale of Liberty, center in gray, is seen this session on the House floor.
Rep. Doug Richey

During a chamber of commerce meeting in Kearney this month, House Rep. Doug Richey, a Republican who represents part of Clay County including Kearney, gave a recap of the General Assembly session. 

A longer version of this story with more elected officials’ input is online at MyCourierTribune.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.