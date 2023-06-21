CLAY COUNTY — As the legislative session of the Missouri General Assembly came to an end, local elected state representatives and senators spoke with the Courier-Tribune about their biggest successes and challenges.
Josh Hurlbert - House District 8
Josh Hurlbert (R) represents House District 38, which includes areas around Kearney and Smithville. He said the session was a mixed bag of success and stalls as many good pieces of policy legislation did not cross the finish line due to butting heads among legislators.
“We left a lot of things on the table this year. Personally, I was a fan of some of the tax-cut packages put forth. We’re sitting on a $6 billion reserve, most of which is a general revenue reserve, but we’ve overtaxed Missourians so I would’ve loved to see some building off the tax cuts in the special session,” he said, adding he was also disappointed his school choice efforts didn’t make it through.
Hurlbert is one of the biggest proponents of school choice in the House. He filed and pushed for a handful of bills that would have bolstered Missouri’s empowerment scholarship accounts program known as MOScholars.
The ultimate goal for MOScholars, Hurlbert said is for “the same dollars we spend to put a kid in public school to follow that same kid if they choose a different educational option.”
His efforts received much criticism from public schools, media outlets and Missourians across the state and pushback from some fellow House members including local Reps. Chris Lonsdale and Maggie Nurrenbern. Some of the criticism centered on school vouchers, which already diverts millions of dollars from public schools to private institutions, which may be a violation of the state Constitution. Others took issue with Hurlbert’s employment outside the statehouse: a part-time gig with the Herzog Foundation in Smithville. The foundation, which pushes private, religion-based schooling, is one of the biggest operators under the voucher program. Critics say Hurlbert’s efforts to expand the program and his employment are a clear conflict of interest, which he disagrees with.
“I do push back on the perceived perception that there’s a conflict of interest. We don’t have farmers not be able to vote or propose legislation just because they farm. We don’t have lawyers not being able to promote any of their bills actually making new laws. At the same time, my universal school choice bill actually would have eliminated the Herzog Foundation as a middle man for this kind of scholarship and therefore eliminated my position with them,” he said.
Hurlbert said some of the education reforms taken up this session that did not pass was due to rural schools and representatives feeling like they don’t have the same issues and needs for reform as more urban areas.
“I get that, but at the same time, I’m looking out for my constituents and what I think is best for the citizens of Missouri,” he said.
Of successes of the session, Hurlbert, from Smithville, was pleased to see language passed that allow cities to more easily put some tax efforts on local ballots, like the public safety sales tax in Smithville.
“We need to have a new police station and I was able to get language passed this year that actually allows Smithville to put that issue before voters in the form of a public safety sales tax. We did have some provisions put in there that anything from this public safety sales tax does have to be in addition to what was put forth in the public safety budget the year before so you can’t be playing the shell came with it,” he said.
In the coming session, Hurlbert said he will continue to push for issues that impact those he represents like education reform because it is students, not systems, that should be funded.
“I just want our kids to be able to compete on a global scale,” he said.
Maggie Nurrenbern - House District 15
State Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern (D) represents House District 15, which includes part of Clay County including Gladstone.
“In terms of the big picture, the Democrats had a pretty good year,” she said, but added, the year was not without struggles. “There were several policy issues that didn’t make it through including the initiative petition which is good for the people of Missouri.”
In total, only 41 policy bills moved through the 2023 legislation and headed to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk. There were the fewest bills in recent history and that includes the COVID year of 2020. In 2018, as an example, 130 bills made it through to the finish line.
“I also believe things were slimmed down as many bills were more omnibus with a dozen pieces of legislation together,” she said.
One of the bills that died was public-school open enrollment. It brought unexpected allies, Nurrenbern said.
“There ended up with a coalition of Democrats and rural, more conservative Republicans who didn’t want to see this pass,” she said. “In the Senate, it was a nonstarter. Not enough good was added to see it as educational reform.”
After budget bills were passed, the end of the session ended in a logjam as the Missouri Senate saw filibusters during the final few days.
“Those in power were creating drama, rather than legislating,” the House representative said of the session’s challenges to get legislation passed.
Despite issues, Nurrenbern sees the state budget as a success. The approximately $51.5 billion budget passed includes fully funding the foundation formula for schools.
“I was proud to help secure a record $13 million for the arts through the Missouri Humanities Council trust fund. I also worked to secure $500,000 for mental health care at the Clay County jail and $350,000 for Launch KC, a Kansas City based nonprofit supporting tech start-ups.”
Nurrenbern is also pleased to see $2.8 billion to widen Interstate 70 to six lanes.
“We are the geographic center of the nation,” she said. “We need to recognize that and make sure that cargo, our transport system can move through the state. It’s much-needed infrastructure for the state. The result will be additional development. It’s an opportunity to see big growth.”
Chris Brown- House District 16
Chris Brown (R) in House District 16 represents part of Clay County including an area in Kansas City. He said the state is “flush with cash.”
“Our new budget is fantastic. I’m glad that we fully funded transportation for the schools. Education is a big winner,” he said of session successes.
Brown is also pleased with the passage of fellow Republican Rep. Brenda Shields’ bill that states insurance companies can’t charge for a second mammogram that is needed to help determine if there is cancer.
“It eases the burden on those follow-up exams,” he said. “It’s going to save women’s lives.”
Brown said he is pleased to see the I-70 expansion plans come to fruition as well.
“I’m on I-70 all the time and there needs to be improvements to better navigate the road, especially for freight travel,” he said. “I’m also pleased to see the $300 million mental health hospital in Kansas City as well as the increase in state trooper salaries.”
Brown has been at the forefront in approving the Kansas City Police Department’s salaries. He has worked to remove salary caps.
“The police are woefully understaffed,” he said, adding if salary caps are removed, the salary schedule can be crafted to better retain and attract officers.
Next session, Brown, who chairs the small business committee, wants to see his bill pass that would protect Missouri businesses that closed because of a shutdown order.
“If a business was forced to shut doors, they should get some money back like what took place with COVID,” he explained.
Bill Allen- House District 17
Freshman state Rep. Bill Allen (R) in House District 17, which includes part of Clay County including Claycomo and Kansas City, said his big takeaway from his first session in office is that more needs to be heard from constituents.
“I’m in a district that’s 50/50 (Republicans and Democrats) and I really went in wanting to be bipartisan and represent the entire district and stay away from extreme partisan things and focus on commonsense legislation. The difficulty though, the challenge, is that it’s really tough to know what that is in the heat of the battle,” he said, adding he plans to hold more meetings with the public to hear from those he represents.
As for the biggest successes for constituents he got across the finish line, Allen said the biggest was a fentanyl bill attached to Senate Bill 189.
“It made knowingly distributing fentanyl a Class C felony and that’s really going to do a lot to reduce fentanyl overdose deaths and to hold those that distribute it accountable,” he said, adding the legislation was important as the Northland, like many areas around the state, are experiencing a high number of overdoses, especially in children who are experimenting with the deadly drug.
“We’ve got to be aggressive in getting a hold on it,” he said. “Previously, the real difficult was if a fentanyl distribution resulted in a death, the only opportunity a prosecutor had was to go after a murder conviction and that’s a very tough bar. With this bill, .. it’s really going to give prosecutors another tool to go after fentanyl distribution.”
As for the biggest challenges of the session, Allen said sports betting should have been passed and sent to the governor’s desk, but didn’t.
“That’s something I know we did hear a lot from constituents on. They wanted sports betting to get in there, and unfortunately, it died in the Senate. I think that was a real disappointment for an awful lot of people,” he said.
For the measure to pass next session, Allen said he thinks legislation related to virtual lottery machines needs to be decoupled and made a separate bill.
“There’s some strong feelings on both sides. I don’t think anyone is wrong in this, but it’s clear our constituents want sports betting and we need to deliver,” he said.
In addition to taking back up sports betting, discussions centering on education will continue next session, said Allen, who noted this year large amounts of funding went to higher ed. and K-12 schools.
“This was the first time we full funded the education foundation formula and transportation so that was really good news coming from this cycle. As we go into next year, I think we can expect continued strong support for education at all levels and I think there maybe some commonsense school choice measures as well,” said Allen, who has a Ph.D. and who’s professional background is in education. “But we will continue to support public education, that’s primary and before anything else, but parents are also wanting choices. We have to find a way to integrate that in a way that doesn’t hurt public schools.”
Allen said the school choice bill pushed this session that died was a good start because it allows schools to opt out and he expects to see it return next session.
Lauren Arthur - Senate District 17
State Sen. Lauren Arthur (D) in District 17, which includes Kansas City and Gladstone, said she was pleased with a few pieces of her legislation that made it to the finish line.
Senate Bill 106, a more omnibus bill, extends health care coverage for women after they give birth.
“Over one-third of the births in Missouri are paid by Medicaid,” she said. “The mortality of mothers is too high in the state. Coverage is only 60 days after birth. However, complications take place after that. This extends the coverage to one year. It will save lives.”
One of the biggest challenges, she said, was related to stalls in the Senate. A filibuster stymied the move to promote better child care in the state.
“I partnered with the governor to make these efforts,” she said. “We will bring this back in the next session. There was some funding in the budget, which was a good first step.”
Child care is a priority for Arthur.
“We can continue to work on the bill and get it to a perfect place,” she said. “Child care prices are such a strain on families.”
In her last year as a senator before being term-limited out of office, Arthur, who was a teacher before becoming a legislator, also plans to work on limiting the teacher/educator shortage.
“We need to increase the starting teacher salary to $38,000,” she said. “We also need to modify the foundation formula as it is stagnant.”
Chris Lonsdale - House District 38
Chris Lonsdale is a freshman House representative who serves Liberty. His big takeaway from the session was that the process of legislating can be slow and frustrating.
“It was very frustrating to see the House pass so much legislation and we spent so much time, … and then most of it died or didn’t even materialize over in the Senate,” he said, adding one things he considers a priority that died included a personal property tax freeze for seniors.
Lonsdale said breakdowns in negotiations caused issues in getting measures passed.
One of the biggest challenges for him as a first-time representative said, was figuring out how the Capitol works.
“There’s a lot of personalities and a lot of ego down at the Capitol and trying to maneuver that is almost as important as the actual ideas, the actual legislation,” he said. “That’s something I wasn’t totally expecting and learned from that.”
Some of those egos came into play when it came time to vote on school choice measures. The bills, pushed by many Republicans across the state with some spearheaded locally by local Rep. Hurlbert, led to criticism of Lonsdale, who voted out of step with his party. The move had some fellow Republicans calling him flip-flopper.
“I was kind of surprised, but I had people reach out from my district that were opposed to it. After me thinking about the legislation, I didn’t think that it would necessarily benefit Liberty or our school districts, so that’s where I came at it from,” Lonsdale, who is a Liberty Public Schools graduate, said of being surprised by the pushback he received from lobbyists and fellow representatives. “But I stand by my vote, what I said and my thought process.”
Lonsdale said he is not ideologically opposed to open school enrollment, but legislation needs to be solid so it helps families but does not hurt public schools.
“I’m fairly critical of passing changes that I view that may be detrimental to high-performing school districts like Liberty,” he said.
As for his successes of the session, Lonsdale said he was happy to be part of securing added funding for expansion of I-70.
“While it’s just outside the district, it’s a main artery across the state,” he said. “That was a big accomplishment.”
Securing funding for Kansas City area projects like parks that Liberty residents can utilize was also a success, according to Lonsdale.
Next session, the education foundation formula will be another hot topic, he said.
Doug Richey – House District 39
Doug Richey (R) represents House District 39, which includes areas around Kearney and Excelsior Springs. As with other legislators, Richey said not much passed this session, but there were important pieces of legislation that made it to the finish line. He applauded the move to see property tax for seniors reduced, created by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer. The bill exempts Social Security benefits from state income taxes. Luetkemeyer said Missouri is one of only 11 states that currently tax Social Security benefits.
Richey is hoping to see “Emilyn’s Law” come back next session. The bill comes in response to a news story that revealed MSHSAA employees were not required to report allegations of sexual abuse to law enforcement. He worked with Sen. Lauren Arthur on this bill. HB 139 is named after Emilyn Richardson, whose basketball coach sent her inappropriate messages. Richardson and her parents reported the incident to MSHSAA employees, but were surprised when they discovered the employees were not required to notify police.
“I could see it pass next session,” he said. “It usually takes three years to see a bill pass. MSHSAA is not opposed to the reporting.”
Richey also proposed a bill that would provide tax relief to expecting parents.
“I will file again as its fairly a bipartisan effort to help with expenses that immediately begin,” he said.
Richey added he wasn’t pleased with the budget.
“Many of the projects that were approved are good projects, but the growth of the budget is not sustainable growth,” he said. “I am glad that there are some additional funds in areas such as nursing homes and long-term care.”
As with others, he is pleased with the I-70 project and calls the efforts “good for economic development.”
With the next session, Richey will be on the budget committee for his fifth year. He said he wants to look at the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s budget and what he describes as “mission creep.”
“The budget needs to be cleaned up,” he said.
