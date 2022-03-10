CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will make the following traffic changes, some of which will be long-term closures, starting this weekend. This is all part of the Buck O’Neil/US 169 Missouri River Bridge replacement project. All work is weather dependent.
Crews will close the right lane of westbound Interstate 670 between Oak Street and Interstate 35 from 5 p.m., Sunday, March 13 until 6 a.m., Monday, March 14 for signing work
Crews will close the ramp from westbound I-670 to northbound I-35, beginning at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 13 and lasting approximately (275 days) nine months for bridge work
Crews will close two right lanes of northbound I-35 at I-670 from 8- 11 p.m., Sunday, March 13 for signing, and pavement work
Crews will close two left lanes of northbound I-35 at I-670 from 11 p.m., Sunday, March 13 until 6 a.m., Monday, March 14 for signing and pavement marking work
Crews will close northbound I-35 at the 12th Street exit from 12:01 a.m., Monday, March 14 for approximately (275 days) nine months for bridge reconstruction work
Note: The above closure will also include all ramps past the 12th St. exit from northbound I-35 to Broadway Blvd., and westbound I-70 and eastbound I-70.
This is all part of constructing a new Buck O’Neil Bridge that can be reasonably maintained, while providing a safe, connected, and accessible transportation facility that improves system performance.
The new Missouri River Bridge will cost close to $220 million to construct and expected to be completed by 2024.
The current Buck O’Neil Memorial Bridge is a triple arch bridge carrying U.S. Route 169 over the Missouri River, and serves as a key regional connection between downtown Kansas City and communities north of the river. While safe, the bridge is nearing the end of its projected service life.
