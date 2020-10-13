LIBERTY — This evening, Tuesday, Oct. 13, from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Main Street in front of the Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. office, 117B N. Main St., will be closed for the unveiling of the Vicki Vance memorial plaque unveiling.
The temporary street closure will allow for people to physically distance. A live stream of the event will be on the HDLI Facebook Page for those who would prefer not to attend in person or are unable.
The event will consist of remarks and announcements made by long-time HDLI stakeholders, Mayor Lyndell Brenton and a Vance family representative.
