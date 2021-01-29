SMITHVILLE — On Friday, Jan. 29, Main Street, also known as Missouri Highway DD, will be closed from Lakeland Drive to Litton Way from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow for work on the Main Street Trail Project. The full closure will be at the bridge over Wilkerson Creek.

"Access to Lakeland Drive will only be from the west. Access to Grace Community Church will only be from the east. Detour/alternate routes will be posted," states a city release.