CLAY COUNTY — Crews will close all southbound lanes of US Highway 69 at Cameron Road (over the railroad bridge) in Mosby from 6 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Oct. 30 for maintenance work, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Motorists can use the posted detour which is to take state Route 92 west, to state Route 33 south in Kearney.
Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones. For more information about MoDOT news, projects or events, visit www.modot.org/kansascity.
