David A. Strohm

CLAY COUNTY — A Lawson is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest after he allegedly fled from law enforcement during a traffic stop last week and crashed the vehicle he was driving with an unsecured 5-year-old child inside.

“Deputies tried to stop a car with an unreadable temporary tag near Northeast 48th Street and North Bennington Avenue in Kansas City about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 12. The driver, 24-year-old David A. Strohm, didn’t stop and instead took off at a high rate of speed. Deputies briefly pursued the vehicle until it started going the wrong way on Worlds of Fun Avenue, traveling south in the northbound lanes,” reads a Clay County Sheriff’s Office release about the incident.

