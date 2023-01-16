CLAY COUNTY — A Lawson is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest after he allegedly fled from law enforcement during a traffic stop last week and crashed the vehicle he was driving with an unsecured 5-year-old child inside.
“Deputies tried to stop a car with an unreadable temporary tag near Northeast 48th Street and North Bennington Avenue in Kansas City about 10:30 p.m. Jan. 12. The driver, 24-year-old David A. Strohm, didn’t stop and instead took off at a high rate of speed. Deputies briefly pursued the vehicle until it started going the wrong way on Worlds of Fun Avenue, traveling south in the northbound lanes,” reads a Clay County Sheriff’s Office release about the incident.
The vehicle crashed at the intersection of Worlds of Fun Avenue and Northeast Parvin Road and overturned. In addition to the driver, a woman and her 5-year-old child were inside the car. The 5-year-old was not secured in a child safety seat. Deputies pulled the child and other occupants out of the wrecked car.
“Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. The child was transported to the hospital for evaluation. After EMS crews checked Strohm, deputies took him into custody and transported him to the Clay County Detention Center,” reads the release.
In the vehicle, deputies found what appeared to be methamphetamine paraphernalia, multiple pieces of identification, credit and debit cards belonging to other people and a gun.
Strohm remains in the detention center in Liberty in lieu of $75,000 bond. A court date is set for Tuesday, Jan. 17.
