LIBERTY — A Liberty man faces multiple felony charges after a vehicle chase lead to his arrest in connection with a reported robbery and kidnapping that allegedly began at a Liberty car wash Wednesday, June 17.

According to a warrant issued in Clay County Circuit Court Friday, June 19, Terry E. Campbell, 35, of Liberty is charged with felonies of kidnapping that may have included inflecting injury or terrorizing, robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, sexual abuse and two counts of armed criminal action.

The chase occurred around lunchtime Thursday, June 18, and involved Campbell, who was driving a dark colored Volkswagen sedan. Law enforcement officers from multiple jurisdictions were involved in the chase, said Clay County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer John Bazzano Friday, June 19.

"Liberty police spotted the vehicle in the Liberty Commons shopping area, tried to stop it and he fled," said Bazzano of Campbell, who was the only person in the suspect vehicle. "We helped Liberty police and joined in the pursuit. Kansas City, Missouri (police) and the Missouri highway patrol became involved also. He got stopped up there on I-435 near Woodland (Avenue) and Cookingham, those two exits."

Bazzano said the chase ended after the suspect ran the Volkswagen off the road and it became disabled. No injuries were reported.

The case began, Liberty police Public Information Officer Capt. Andy Hedrick said, when a 61-year-old woman told Liberty officers she was kidnapped around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday while at Dr. Spotless Car Wash in the 1100 block of Missouri Court.

The victim was taken, Hedrick said, from the car wash, transported to a bank, forced to withdraw money and was sexually abused before being returned to the car wash.

The Liberty public information officer said there is no indication Campbell knew the victim before the incident.

“Indications are this is a stranger abduction, kidnapping and assault,” he said.

After being returned to the car wash, the victim immediately reported the incident to police. Hedrick said an ambulance transported her to an area hospital for medical attention.

“This was bad. This was a bad, bad thing, and we’re proud of our officers that they were able to locate this guy,” Hedrick said Friday. “It was a very dangerous pursuit in the middle of the day during the lunch hour yesterday and it ended up over there off 435. We are appreciative of the other officers that helped. It was very dangerous and we didn’t know where it was going to go. We are very glad he is in custody.”

According to a police release, Campbell remains in Clay County Detention Center in Liberty in lieu of $150,000 bond.