CLAY COUNTY — A man faces felony charges after he allegedly broke down a Gladstone apartment door and took his 2-year-old daughter at gunpoint. The action prompted an Amber Alert May 5.
Deshawn L. Barr-Cotton, 25, was charged in Clay County Court with kidnapping, armed criminal action, burglary and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to court documents, the child was in the apartment with another relative when Barr-Cotton allegedly forced his way into the apartment, put his hand to the throat of the child’s other relative and threatened that relative with a gun before taking the child. The victim contacted police, who then sent out the Amber Alert.
The child was located and safely returned.
According to court records, a hearing in the case is scheduled for June 18 in Clay County Circuit Court in Liberty.
