Garland “Joey” J. Nelson of Braymer, charged with murdering two Wisconsin brothers in a cattle deal gone wrong, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of first-degree murder.

Nelson had been facing the death penalty and a pending trial in the killing of Justin Diemel, 24, and Nicholas Diemel, 25, but because of his plea, will instead serve two consecutive life sentences.

