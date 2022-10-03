Garland “Joey” J. Nelson of Braymer, charged with murdering two Wisconsin brothers in a cattle deal gone wrong, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of first-degree murder.
Nelson had been facing the death penalty and a pending trial in the killing of Justin Diemel, 24, and Nicholas Diemel, 25, but because of his plea, will instead serve two consecutive life sentences.
The brothers came to Missouri on a business trip to check on cattle, and their rented truck was found abandoned in Holt. A federal grand jury indicted Nelson for the brothers’ murders, with court documents alleging they were killed in order to cover up a $215,000 cattle fraud scheme.
Back in 2019, Nelson was charged with murder and a slew of felonies: two counts of armed criminal action, two counts of abandonment of a corpse, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm, in relation to the case.
The Diemel brothers were reported missing by a relative after they did not make their flight back to Milwaukee from Kansas City. The date anyone last had contact with the two was July 21, 2019. Their rental vehicle, a four-door Ford truck, was never returned, and Nelson was charged with tampering with the truck that summer.
According to investigators, the brothers rented the truck to drive to farms in Missouri to check on cattle during their business trip. That truck was found parked with the keys in the ignition in a Holt commuter lot after the Diemel brothers were reported missing.
According to investigators, GPS information from the truck’s black box system was matched to footage taken by security cameras that showed the Diemels checking out of the hotel where last stayed before disappearing. The rented truck’s GPS then tracked the vehicle to Nelson’s farm on July 21, 2019.
Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish said when investigators questioned Nelson, he admitted to driving the truck from his farm to the Holt commuter lot, where he abandoned it.
The remains of the brothers were discovered on Nelson’s farm. Nelson reportedly told investigators he burned their bodies and hid them in a manure pile.
According to court documents, Nelson entered into business dealings with the brothers by agreeing to feed and pasture cattle and then sell the cattle and send profits to Diemel’s Livestock.
Court documents contend Nelson “continued to fraudulently bill the Diemels for feed and yardage for cattle that had been sold, traded or had died.”
The indictment alleges Nelson “did not properly care for cattle due to incompetence, neglect or maltreatment.” Also according to the indictment, Nelson sent the brothers a $215,936 bad check and intentionally tore it so it could not be cashed.
To collect payment for what was owed them, the brothers traveled to Nelson’s farm near Braymer in Missouri in July of 2019.
