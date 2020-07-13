LIBERTY — A man shot by an Independence police officer in downtown Liberty after a vehicle chase ended around 2 p.m. June 30 near the intersection of Leonard and Mill streets has died.

Sgt. Andy Bell with the Missouri Highway Patrol, the law enforcement agency heading up the shooting investigation, said the white male, Lance A. Bowman, 30, of Independence, died Friday, July 3, while in an area hospital.

How many times Bowman was shot and where on his body he was shot is still being investigated, Bell told the Courier-Tribune Monday, July 13.

"The number of times will be documented in the final report that will be sent to the prosecuting attorney’s office," added fellow highway patrol Public Information Officer Sgt. Bill Lowe.

The incident that led to Bowman being shot, law enforcement officials said, began when Bowman failed to stop a red pickup truck he was driving for a traffic stop in Independence around 1:45 p.m. June 30. Bell said the stop was initiated after an officer noticed the red truck being operated in a careless manner and at a high rate of speed near the intersection of Truman and Lee’s Summit roads.

After failed attempts to get the truck to stop by Independence police, Bell said the pursuit continued up Missouri Highway 291 into Liberty.

“We are not sure why the suspect fled the traffic stop,” the trooper said in a previous interview.

Once in Liberty, Liberty officers joined the pursuit and deployed stop strips in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The strips, deployed at Highway 291 and Clay Woods Drive, punctured multiple tires, causing them to deflate, but did not stop the vehicle.

According to law enforcement, the truck exited north onto South Leonard Street before the chase ended near West Mill Street when Bowman exited the red truck and allegedly pulled a gun.

“He got out with a handgun, pointed that handgun to the Independence police officer and the officer had to make the decision, and that decision at the time was to fire his duty weapon,” Bell said at the scene. It is unclear how many shots were fired by the officer or if a weapon was found on or near Bowman at the scene of the shooting.

After the shooting, per police department protocol, the Independence officer who shot Bowman was placed on administrative leave.

"Our policy states that 'any officer who directly participated in a response to force, resulting in serious physical injury or death, (will be placed) on paid administrative leave,'" said Independence police's Public Information Officer John Syme.