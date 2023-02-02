featured top story Man dies in rollover wreck near Kearney Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KEARNEY — Deputies with Clay County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatality crash that occurred overnight near Kearney.Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, near Northeast 128th Street and Jesse James Farm Road."They located a man who had been ejected from a Ford F-150 truck. The man was deceased upon deputies’ arrival," said Sarah Boyd, sheriff's office spokesman.According to Boyd, Traffic Safety Unit investigators determined the man was traveling at a high rate of speed before his truck overturned multiple times. He was not wearing a seat belt.The man has yet to be identified as deputies are working to notify the man’s family. More details on this developing story will be released as they become available. More from this section Sports-Linked Cardiac Arrest Rare in Seniors, Study Finds +24 Most expensive US military weapons and programs +5 Participation is down 40% in this agricultural program that protects wildlife, water, and soil Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by myCTnews Latest News Wine About Winter event Feb. 18 Liberty North claims first ever conference title Jewell's Alexander notches name in history books Honor Roll - Kearney Why Are There So Many Big Lottery Jackpots? Health Highlights: Feb. 2, 2023 Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles AHA News: Pregnancy Complications Could Increase Woman's Stroke Risk at Earlier Age Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRecreational marijuana passed, now what?Recreational marijuana will be available Feb. 6 to sell to Missourians over 21Liberty police share top 5 accident spotsMan dies in rollover wreck near KearneyEmployee dies from workplace fall at Martin Marietta MaterialsThis Is How Alcohol Consumption in Missouri Compares to Other StatesMan convicted in 2019 fatal shooting outside downtown St. Louis nightclubHarry Styles eyed for mega-money Las Vegas residencyPublic health center food pantry Feb. 1Family overcomes child's rare medical condition together Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
