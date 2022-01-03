LIBERTY — A Kansas City man faces felony charges and is being in held in Clay County Detention Center after deputies were involved in a vehicle chase through Liberty on Christmas Eve.

The incident began about 2:23 a.m. Dec. 24, when, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a vehicle with no license plates traveling northbound on Missouri Highway 291 at Kansas Street in Liberty.

“The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield. Deputies pursued the vehicle throughout Liberty. It eventually wrecked in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Stewart Road,” states the release. “At that time, deputies were able to take the passenger into custody. The driver had fled.”

While in the area, deputies heard a Liberty Police Department dispatch call for shots fired in a nearby apartment in the 200 block of Melrose Street. It was reported a man forced his way into the residence, fired two shots and left.

“Based on the proximity and timing, deputies believed it is the same man who fled from the wrecked vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen. No one was injured,” states the release.

As a result of the investigation, Dylan J. Niehouse, 24, of Kansas City was arrested and charged with felony burglary, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the incidents.

He is being held in the Clay County Detention Center in lieu of $30,000 bond.