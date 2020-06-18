KANSAS CITY — Clay County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Blade Elliott, 20, of Kansas City with second degree murder, two counts of felony armed criminal action and one count of felony attempted robbery after Kansas City police responded to a report of shots fired June 8 near Liberty in the Price Chopper parking lot at 9717 N. Ash Ave. in Kansas City.

Police responded to the parking lot around 5:30 p.m. that evening and found Trinton Phillips, 21, of Excelsior Springs deceased in a black Kia Spectra.

According to the probable cause statement from Kansas City Police Department, Elliott allegedly made contact with Phillips via the Snapchat app for a suspected marijuana deal in the grocery store parking lot.

Phillips arrived in the grocery store parking lot in the Kia. Elliott is alleged to have been one of multiple passengers in a black Volkswagen, according to information in the probable cause statement.

"A white male wearing a dark colored shirt and dark shorts exited the driver’s side (of the suspect vehicle) and entered into the rear passenger seat of the Kia Spectra,” reads the statement of probable cause.

According to the probable cause statement, multiple gunshots were heard at the scene and Elliott was allegedly seen exiting Phillips’ vehicle and reentering the Volkswagen as it fled the scene.

According to police, the gun possibly used in the shooting, a 9 mm Glock model 45, was later found during the execution of search warrant at Elliott's residence.