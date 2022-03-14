CLAY COUNTY — A man who was found dead at a homeless encampment in Clay County has been identified as 52-year-old Jason Lawver, a white male from Parkville.

Deputies from Clay County Sheriff's Office were called to the encampment near Interstate 435 and Randolph Road on March 4.

"The preliminary investigation found no signs of foul play, but we are awaiting autopsy and toxicology results," said Clay County Sheriff's Office PR manager Sarah Boyd of the cause of Lawver's death.

Lawver was reported missing to Parkville police on Jan. 26.