CLAY COUNTY — Investigators say the 42-year-old man found dead in a car in Clay County that was allegedly involved in a murder-suicide is also believed to be the killer of two Kansas City medical researchers.
On Oct. 16, Kansas City police responded to investigate the bodies of a man and woman found in a wooded area near Northeast 48th Street and Randolph Road in Clay County. According to the Clay County search warrant, when officers arrived, about 100 yards into the woods they found a white Chevy passenger vehicle still running and 42-year-old Kevin R. Moore naked in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the forehead.
Outside the passenger door, officers also found apparent murder victim Misty Brockman, 40, naked from the waist down with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers also located a pistol, Samsung recorder, cellphones, bullets and shell casings from the scene.
According to Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Kansas City police determined Moore was the suspect in the killings of two medical researchers from the Stowers Institute for Medical Research in Kansas City that occurred earlier in the month. Camila Behrensen, 24, of Buenos Aires, and Pablo Guzmán Palma, 25, of Santiago, Chile, were found dead following a fire at an apartment complex in Kansas City.
According to the Kansas City Star, police officers were called to the scene of the structure fire just before 5 a.m. that day in the 4100 block of Oak Street. There, the two victims were found “suffering from apparent trauma” inside the apartment building after fire crews put out the fire. They were declared dead at the scene. Court documents report the fire was intentionally set to cover up the murders.
KCPD used computer and phone data, ballistic and DNA testing as well as surveillance videos to determine Moore allegedly caused the deaths of the two researchers, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said.
A motive for the killings and the connection Moore had with Brockman and Behrensen and Guzmán Palma remains unclear. The murder-suicide in Clay County is still under investigation.
