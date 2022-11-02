police tape
Metro Creative

CLAY COUNTY — Investigators say the 42-year-old man found dead in a car in Clay County that was allegedly involved in a murder-suicide is also believed to be the killer of two Kansas City medical researchers.

On Oct. 16, Kansas City police responded to investigate the bodies of a man and woman found in a wooded area near Northeast 48th Street and Randolph Road in Clay County. According to the Clay County search warrant, when officers arrived, about 100 yards into the woods they found a white Chevy passenger vehicle still running and 42-year-old Kevin R. Moore naked in the passenger seat with a gunshot wound to the forehead.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.