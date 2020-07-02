A man arrested by Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies after being charged with two felony counts of child molestation from 2017 has been sentenced this week to 15 years in prison for each charge with the sentences to run consecutively, meaning he was sentenced to a total of 30 years, according to court documents.

Sentencing for the man, Scott B. Johnson, 41, who resided in Kearney at the time of his arrest, was delayed from this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to court records and the probable cause statement, Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree child molestation for sexual acts between him and an underage relative that occurred between 2017 and December of 2018. Court records also show Johnson initially pleaded not guilty to charges in early 2019, but changed his plea toward the end of that year after a jury trial was scheduled.