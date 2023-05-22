Man killed walking along train tracks in Excelsior Springs

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating after a man walking along train tracks was killed by a passing train in rural Excelsior Springs just before noon Sunday, May 21.

 Mackenzie Cole/ExcelsiorCitizen.com

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS — Friends, family and loved ones are expressing their sorrow after a man was killed by a passing train as he was on the tracks in rural Excelsior Springs just before noon Sunday, May 21.

The man, Daniel Wainscott, 37, of Lawson, was struck near the railway crossing on South McCleary Road, just outside Excelsior Springs city limits.

