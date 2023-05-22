EXCELSIOR SPRINGS — Friends, family and loved ones are expressing their sorrow after a man was killed by a passing train as he was on the tracks in rural Excelsior Springs just before noon Sunday, May 21.
The man, Daniel Wainscott, 37, of Lawson, was struck near the railway crossing on South McCleary Road, just outside Excelsior Springs city limits.
According to the Excelsior Citizen news site, Excelsior Springs police, the first law enforcement agency to respond, reported it appeared the man had been shopping at the nearby Walmart and was walking along the tracks when the collision occurred.
The highway patrol took over the investigation. Sgt. Andy Bell, public information officer, said while the investigation as to why Wainscott was on the tracks continues, "it appears he was simply sitting on the tracks."
Also still under investigation Bell said, is if the cargo train with Canadian Pacific Railway, braked before hitting Wainscott, if it's horn was blown and if other safety precautions and warning systems were working properly.
"We have no reason to believe they weren't," he said of the investigation to this point.
Bell said the death is a sobering reminder of why someone should not be on train tracks.
"There is no reason for you to be on the tracks. In fact, if you are on the tracks, it's trespassing. They have crossings for a reason," he said. "So not only is it the law, but train tracks are just not safe."
Since learning of Wainscott's death, those who knew him have taken to social media to express their sorrow.
"... I just don't know what to say, RIP Danny Ray Wainscott. Condolences to your family," Jerzie Parker wrote on his Facebook page Monday, May 22.
"I love u bro. I'm going to miss u ...," wrote Zach Jackson.
"I'm in shock friend. RIP, I pray you are in peace," wrote Lisa Corns.
"This is heartbreaking. I'm gonna miss you coming to do your welfare check on the kitten you gave me for my birthday," wrote Nikki Horn.
More on this developing story will be released as details become available.
