SMITHVILLE — Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan L. Weeks, 46, who is missing and was last seen leaving a Smithville business around 10 p.m. Feb. 27, is asked to call Smithville police dispatch at 858-3521. “Ryan has no vehicle and is homeless,” states a city police release. Weeks, who is 6 feet tall with brown hair, blues and weighs about 160 pounds, was last seen wearing jeans, tattered steel-toe boots and a dark-colored Carhart jacket.
Ryan Weeks
