LIBERTY — Thanks to community and police help, a man who was lost Sunday, April 24, was reunited with his family the same day.
On Sunday morning, Liberty police responded to the area of Holt Drive and Withers Road for a report of an adult male who was nonverbal and lost. Because he did not speak, Liberty police sought the public’s help in identifying the man.
Within hours of making a post to social media, officer were able to identify the man and his family, who came to pick the man up.
“9:50 AM UPDATE: We have located his family and they are on the way to get him. Thank you to everyone who shared our post,” reads a police Facebook post from Sunday.
No injuries were reported.
