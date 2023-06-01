jail

A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court for the armed robbery of a Gladstone pizza delivery driver after a suspect involved in the robbery was killed during a shootout with police officers. Samuel M. David, 20, was sentenced to 12 years and three months in federal prison without parole. His sister and co-defendant, Rochelle E. David, 24, was sentenced Jan. 11 of this year to 14 years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to the same crimes.

Samuel M. David, 20, was sentenced to 12 years and three months in federal prison without parole. According to Teresa A. Moore's office, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, on Aug. 4, 2022, David pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence.

