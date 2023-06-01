A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court for the armed robbery of a Gladstone pizza delivery driver after a suspect involved in the robbery was killed during a shootout with police officers.
Samuel M. David, 20, was sentenced to 12 years and three months in federal prison without parole. According to Teresa A. Moore's office, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, on Aug. 4, 2022, David pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of using a firearm during a crime of violence.
His sister and co-defendant, Rochelle E. David, 24, was sentenced Jan. 11 of this year to 14 years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to the same crimes.
"Rochelle placed an order for pizza to a Pizza Hut restaurant on Oct. 19, 2020, in order to lure a Pizza Hut employee to her address to conduct an armed robbery with the assistance of Samuel and Ennice Ross. When the delivery driver arrived at about 10:18 p.m., Samuel David and Ross confronted him in the parking lot. Ross displayed a firearm in his waistband and Samuel David demanded the driver’s money. Samuel David went through the driver’s pockets, taking a wallet and knife from him. They also took $100 in cash from the driver’s vehicle," reads a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
According to Moore's office, Ross ordered the delivery driver to take them to an ATM to withdraw more money from the driver’s bank account.
"The driver took them to a gas station, where Samuel David attempted to use the driver’s bank card to withdraw money from an ATM. Samuel David returned to the car and told Ross he wasn’t able to withdraw any money. Samuel David stabbed the driver in the hand with the driver’s knife," reads a release from Moore's office.
According to court information, Samuel then ordered the delivery driver to take them to the delivery driver's residence in Gladstone while Rochelle followed in a separate vehicle.
"Samuel David and Ross accompanied the driver into his residence, where they encountered the driver’s parents. Ross stayed with the driver’s parents while Samuel David walked the driver to his bedroom, where the driver opened a safe that contained approximately $2,000. Samuel David took the safe and he and Ross left the residence," reads the release from the U.S. attorney's office.
On Oct. 23, 2020, police officers were conducting surveillance in the area where the armed robberies occurred in an effort to locate Rochelle in connection with an unrelated homicide investigation. She was allegedly seen leaving the apartment building in a vehicle with Samuel and Ross. Officers conducted a traffic stop.
"Samuel David and another person got out of the vehicle, but Rochelle David and Ross stayed in the vehicle. Rochelle David told Ross that one of the officers who stopped them was the one who recently chased her. Shortly before she got out of the vehicle, she told Ross, 'Shoot the one with the red hair first.” Rochelle David then got out of the vehicle, after which Ross opened his door and fired on officers with his gun. The officers returned fire, which resulted in his death," reads details from the U.S. attorney's office.
