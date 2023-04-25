Garland J. “Joey” Nelson of Braymer was sentenced in federal court this week for a $215,000 cattle fraud scheme that he attempted to cover up by murdering two Wisconsin brothers and dumping their truck in Holt.

Nelson, 28, was sentenced to 32 years in federal prison without parole in the mail fraud case and ordered to pay $260,925 in restitution to his victims. On Oct. 4, 2022, Nelson pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in the federal case. Nelson admitted he defrauded Diemel’s Livestock, LLC, of $215,000 in a cattle contract.

