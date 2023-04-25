Garland J. “Joey” Nelson of Braymer was sentenced in federal court this week for a $215,000 cattle fraud scheme that he attempted to cover up by murdering two Wisconsin brothers and dumping their truck in Holt.
Nelson, 28, was sentenced to 32 years in federal prison without parole in the mail fraud case and ordered to pay $260,925 in restitution to his victims. On Oct. 4, 2022, Nelson pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in the federal case. Nelson admitted he defrauded Diemel’s Livestock, LLC, of $215,000 in a cattle contract.
The first of two trials for a northwest Missouri man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothe…
Nelson is currently serving two life sentences in a separate but connected state case related to the murders of Nicholas and Justin Diemel, two brothers and owners in Diemel’s Livestock. Nelson’s federal prison sentence must be served consecutively with his state sentence.
According to court documents, Diemel’s Livestock in Wisconsin invested and traded in cattle and other livestock. Nelson agreed to feed and pasture the cattle, then sell the cattle and send Diemel’s Livestock the proceeds minus the costs of raising the cattle.
“The Diemels sent several loads of cattle to Nelson from November 2018 through April 2019. Nelson sold some loads of cattle and paid the Diemels. However, Nelson admitted he killed many of the Diemels’ cattle and then fraudulently billed the Diemels for feed and yardage for the dead cattle,” states information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.
To allegedly deprive the Diemels of their cattle or their money and to prevent them from recovering either their cattle or their money, in June 2019, Nelson fraudulently sent the Diemels a bad check for $215,936 while his bank account had a balance of 21 cents, states information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“The check had been intentionally torn and damaged so that it could not be submitted for payment,” reads a release from the federal office.
Garland “Joey” J. Nelson of Braymer, charged with murdering two Wisconsin brothers in a catt…
Nelson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in 2022 in Cass County, admitting he killed the brothers and burned their bodies then abandoned their rental vehicle when the two brothers came to the Kansas City area to check on their cattle and payment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.