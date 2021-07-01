For many businesses, government offices and the U.S. Postal Service, official observation of the Independence Day holiday will be Monday, July 5. As a result, city halls in Kearney, Liberty and Smithville will be closed Monday.
The Courier-Tribune office and most banks will also be closed.
In Liberty, the animal shelter will also be closed.
Driver examination stations throughout the state will also be closed Monday. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, July 6.
While city halls are closed in local cities, according to city websites for Kearney, Liberty and Smithville, trash and recycling collection will be on schedule during the week of July 5.
Experts say as not all businesses may be closed on Monday, it is best to call before heading out to be sure.
