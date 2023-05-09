Marijuana booming business across region

CLAY COUNTY — Since recreational sales of legal marijuana in Missouri began in February, sales have topped $250 million. Adding in medical marijuana, sales topped $350 million. Sales are projected to top $1 billion this year in combined medical and recreation sales.
Local dispensary impact
Missouri’s recreational marijuana sales totaled $91 million for April, according to a state released report. It’s a jump of nearly $20 million from February’s $71.7 million and near March’s total of $93.5 million. There are more than a handful of dispensaries in the Courier-Tribune coverage area and a grow facility in Smithville, all of which added to the state’s sales total and helped boost the economy.
Since recreational sales have begun, dispensaries across the Northland have added dozens of workers, adding to the local job market.
“We did some hiring in the month of January in preparation of the big change in going to recreational. It all happened pretty quick. We had our staff set up and ready to go. Sales were set to go Feb. 6 and we actually ended up going early,” Shalee Stout, store manager of the Kearney Kansas City Cannabis dispensary location said of the local lead up to recreational sales going live. “We had five on staff before and went to 10 and it was super necessary. Just seeing an uptick in foot traffic and seeing people coming from all over, we definitely needed more staff on hand.”
While staff at local dispensaries are now getting used to the influx in consumers, Stout said it was a bit chaotic at first because dispensaries were not sure what the initial impact would be.
“It was crazy. Our parking lot here is not very big and it got very packed, very quickly,” she said. “We started the day with a line out the door, which didn’t have before when it was just med.”
The Courier-Tribune spoke with leaders of another local dispensary chain, BesaMe Wellness, ahead of recreational sales going live. Director of Operations Jacob Smith, with Northland locations in North Kansas City, Liberty, Kansas City and Smithville, said like KC Cannabis, BesaMe had to double staff and add computer equipment for the expected influx.
“It’s bringing more jobs to the community, which that is definitely a positive,” he said.
Since recreational marijuana sales became legal, Stout said daily sales have increased more than 200% and in some cases tripled or quadrupled.
“We were doing low numbers, less than $10,000 on a standard day, and now we’re seeing double that for the most part,” she said, adding it’s good to know “a lot of the taxes are going back to the community.”
Sales tax approved by cities
Cities across the Northland will soon see an added slice of the sales tax pie added to local coffers from recreational sales as voters across the Northland — including those in Gladstone, Kearney, Liberty and Smithville — approved in April adding 3% sales tax to recreational sales in those cities. The tax effort is expected to bring in tens to hundreds of thousands of dollars for each city with most cities planning to use the funds for public safety including local police.
Stout said while she knows some consumers may not like the added tax, her company likes knowing they are doing their part to support the community.
“At the end of the day, there is money being made and we should want to put that back in our communities,” she said.
Nearby development
The legal marijuana industry may also make a bigger economic imprint in Northland as events like 420 Festival are expected to become mainstays in the planned Smokey River Entertainment District, to be located near Clay County limits next to the Missouri River in River Bend, the only portion of Jackson County north of the river. The plan is to create an entertainment district that allows people to consume marijuana.
“You go to any music venue throughout the United States, cannabis has been a part of it whether you know it or not, whether it was legal or illegal,” Besa Hospitality Group Vice President of Operations Marketing Joey Pintozzi told Kansas city reporters late last year.
Pintozzi says it makes sense to turn the mostly unused land north of the Missouri River into a massive entertainment district with wedding venues, an amphitheater, restaurants, clubs and spaces for people to consume recreational marijuana.
“It’s normalizing cannabis in everyday life,” Pintozzi told Fox 4 in November. 420 Fest on April 20 introduced the public to the land where the development is planned. The event saw thousands attended a music festival that included pro-marijuana, big-name artists like Wiz Khalifa.
Education
While marijuana sales are leading to an economic boom, dispensary leaders say they understand not everyone is in favor or voted to legalize recreational marijuana and that a lot of people still have questions.
“It’s all about compliance and educating as much as possible,” said Smith.
Education that dispensaries are happy to share include the different ways adults can consume marijuana and the protocols in place that prevent those under age 21 from purchasing.
“You have to be 21 or older and have a valid ID. You check in with a receptionist and would then be with one of our budtenders,” said Smith, adding budtenders, also known as sales representatives, fill up consumers’ carts for them.
