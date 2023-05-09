Marijuana booming business across region

CLAY COUNTY — Since recreational sales of legal marijuana in Missouri began in February, sales have topped $250 million. Adding in medical marijuana, sales topped $350 million. Sales are projected to top $1 billion this year in combined medical and recreation sales.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services released its monthly and cumulative cannabis sales numbers in early March.

Local dispensary impact

Shalee Stout, store manager of the Kearney Kansas City Cannabis dispensary location, said since recreational marijuana sales became legal, sales have increased more than 200%.
flower buds of marijuana

Voters in Northland cities of Kearney, Liberty and Smithville on the April ballot each approved adding 3% city sales tax to recreational marijuana sales at dispensaries.
Cannabis is available to recreational consumers and medical patients in a variety of forms including edibles, drinks and smokable products like flower and wax.
Jake, director of operations at BesaMe Wellness

At BesaMe Wellness, a dispensary chain already selling medical marijuana with Northland locations in North Kansas City, Liberty, Kansas City and Smithville, an application for recreational sales has been submitted and sites are gearing up for an influx of sales come February. Here, Director of Operations Jacob Smith shows how consumers use video screens to order products from the dispensary in Liberty.

