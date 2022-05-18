KANSAS CITY — Emergency service providers will conduct a mass casualty training exercise at Worlds of Fun Wednesday, May 18, located off Interstate 435 on Worlds of Fun Avenue in the Northland.
The training event will start around 8:30 a.m. and include responders from Kansas City police and fire departments along with Clay County Emergency Medical Services.
Passersby may see activity at the site and from the highway as a result.
