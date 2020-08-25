KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Aviation Department reports that 324,930 passengers arrived and departed through Kansas City International Airport’s gates in July, a 71.3% decrease from July 2019.

Passenger boardings were down 71.1%, with a total of 163,686 boarded. For the year to date, total passengers in and out total 2,820,683, down 59.1%. Year-to-date passenger boardings are 1,403,666, down 59.4%, according to a press release.

Air cargo tonnages for all carriers, which consist of both freight and mail transported by air, were down 0.4% in July with a total of 17.4 million pounds handled. Year to date, 113.2 million pounds have been handled, down 8.0%.

Air freight handled at KCI during July amounted to 17.2 million pounds, down 1% year-over-year. Year to date, air freight is down 6.8% with a total of 111.3 million pounds handled. Air mail for July was down 59.0% from July 2019 with 163,475 pounds handled. Air mail year to date for 2020 is down 48.9% from 2019 with 1.8 million pounds handled.

The number of peak-day scheduled aircraft departures for July 2020 was 90. Service was offered to 31 nonstop markets. There was an average of 21,031 arriving and departing scheduled seats in the market each day. The all-cargo carriers reported 5 daily departures for July.