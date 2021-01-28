Because of owls’ nocturnal lifestyles and their skills at hunting mice, rats and other rodents that can be pests for humans, these nighttime birds are a fascinating and beneficial part of Missouri’s outdoors.

People can learn more about owl species found in Missouri at the Missouri Department of Conservation virtual program “Owls of Missouri.” This program, which will be from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin. At this program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard will provide information about the species of owls that are found in Missouri and will also have tips about how to identify their calls. This program is free and open to all ages, according to the MDC website.

People can register for this program at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175868

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.