Clay County public Health office

If a Medicaid enrollee has moved in the last three years, he or she is asked to update their address with the Family Support Division online at dss.mo.gov. Enrollees who moved may also call (855) 373-4636 or visit Clay County Public Health Center at 800 Haines Drive in Liberty.

 submitted photo

Area residents enrolled in Medicaid - MO HealthNet - or the Children’s Health Insurance Program are being urged by Mid-America Regional Council and the local health department to update their contact information to not risk losing health care coverage.

“Residents who currently have health coverage through Medicaid or CHIP should watch their mailboxes for renewal notices or requests for information to determine eligibility. Over the next 12 months, letters will be sent out in chronological order based on members' current renewal dates. For example, someone with a renewal date in June may receive a letter this spring, while someone with a renewal date in December may receive a letter closer to the end of the year,” states a release from MARC in conjunction with Clay County Public Health.

Managing Editor Amanda Lubinski can be reached at amanda.lubinski@mycouriertribune.com or 903-6001.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.