If a Medicaid enrollee has moved in the last three years, he or she is asked to update their address with the Family Support Division online at dss.mo.gov. Enrollees who moved may also call (855) 373-4636 or visit Clay County Public Health Center at 800 Haines Drive in Liberty.
Area residents enrolled in Medicaid - MO HealthNet - or the Children’s Health Insurance Program are being urged by Mid-America Regional Council and the local health department to update their contact information to not risk losing health care coverage.
“Residents who currently have health coverage through Medicaid or CHIP should watch their mailboxes for renewal notices or requests for information to determine eligibility. Over the next 12 months, letters will be sent out in chronological order based on members' current renewal dates. For example, someone with a renewal date in June may receive a letter this spring, while someone with a renewal date in December may receive a letter closer to the end of the year,” states a release from MARC in conjunction with Clay County Public Health.
Residents must complete and submit these renewal notices to keep their health care coverage, if they are still eligible.
“Everyone needs access to health and preventative care and expanded Medicaid coverage has made that possible for more residents and families,” said Marvia Jones, director of the Kansas City Health Department. “We want people now enrolled to safeguard their benefits by doing the required renewals and review process. Even if they remain eligible for coverage, they will lose it if they do not follow these procedures.”
Jones said enrollees should check their mailbox, fill out the form and return it as soon as possible. All enrollees are also urged to make sure their current mailing address, phone number, email or other contact information is on file with the state’s clearinghouse so they receive renewal notices before coverage lapses.
If an enrollee has moved in the last three years, he or she is asked to update their address with the Family Support Division online at dss.mo.gov. Enrollees who moved may also call (855) 373-4636 or visit Clay County Public Health Center at 800 Haines Drive in Liberty.
Jones said while some enrollees will be familiar with this process, it may be a new experience for anyone who qualified for Medicaid or CHIP for the first time after January 2020.
“During the national COVID-19 Emergency Declaration, the Medicaid program suspended eligibility reviews, allowing millions of vulnerable Americans to keep their Medicaid coverage during the pandemic. As eligibility reviews resume over the next 12 months, those who no longer meet eligibility requirements will lose their Medicaid coverage,” reports MARC.
If this happens, residents may be eligible for coverage through the Health Insurance Marketplace at healthcare.gov. Costs vary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.