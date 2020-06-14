Mid-Continent Library begins limited opening for residents

Mid-Continent Public Library resumes select in-branch services beginning Tuesday, June 16, according to a press release.

The first hour of in-branch services will be reserved for customers ages 60 and older in addition to other members of the community who are more vulnerable to COVID-19. Curbside service, which the library launched May 18, will continue to be available for customers to pick up items they have put on hold, according to the press release.

During this next phase of library service, the press release states, customers are allowed inside MCPL branches for no more than 90 minutes per day. Limited public computers will be available for use while spaced to comply with social distancing recommendations and cannot be used longer than 60 minutes per customer. Also available will be printing, copying and faxing services and indoor use of Wifi. Wifi continues to be available outside each of the library’s branches 24/7.

Customers are asked to maintain social distance while utilizing all available library services, the release continues, and are encouraged to wear masks inside all branches. Customers without masks may be asked to put on a library-provided mask if they need staff assistance while using a public computer.

Services that are still not available include:

• Browsing the shelves

• In-person Library events (virtual events are available on MCPL’s social media pages in addition to Dial-A-Story, a phone-based storytime available at (816) 701-6904)

• Meeting room usage

• Gathering in large groups

• Picking up Summer Library Program prizes (these will be mailed to participants)

• Using children’s computers

Library services will end one hour prior to each branch’s normal closing time to allow for additional cleaning. In addition, MCPL staff will regularly clean high-touch surfaces throughout the day and will continue to wear personal protective equipment while working with customers and library materials.

All returns must continue to be placed in the outdoor book drops. Returned items will be retrieved from the book drops and quarantined for at least 72 hours before being checked back into the Library’s collection. This time will not count against due dates and fines will not be assessed until July 1.

A date has not yet been determined for adding more physical services. Library leaders are continuing to develop a plan for the next phase and will send an announcement as soon as this is finalized. More information about the library’s available services can be found at mymcpl.org/COVID.