Mid-Continent Public Library’s Teen Literary Festival goes virtual

After cancelling the in-person event this spring, Mid-Continent Public Library is taking its annual LitUp Festival for teens virtual with digital presentations by bestselling authors Louis Sachar and Nic Stone on November 14 and 21, respectively, a press release states. Both presentations will be held at 4 p.m. via Zoom and will require advance registration at mymcpl.org/LitUp.

Founded in 2018, LitUp was created to bring together bestselling and award-winning authors and artists from across the globe to offer teens a day of inspiration and learning with their fellow booklovers.

“LitUp looks a little different this year, but the spirit is just the same,” said Sara Peterson-Davis, MCPL Special Events Coordinator. “Teens will have the opportunity to hear from these world-class writers and gain inspiration for their own work.”

Sachar’s long and distinguished portfolio of young adult literature includes Holes, a novel that was later turned into a major motion picture of the same name starring Shia LaBeouf. Stone has written numerous award-winning and bestselling young adult novels, including Dear Martin, which received critical acclaim for its examination of race relations in America.

More information about LitUp 2020, including how to register for and view the presentations, can be found at mymcpl.org/LitUp. Plans are underway for LitUp 2021, and details about the festival and creative contest will be added to this page as they become available.