KANSAS CITY NORTH — The missing bronze Osage Native American woman statue that was part of the Francois Chouteau & Native Americans Heritage Fountain has been recovered in pieces. The statue, weighing about 400 pounds and valued at $80,000, was stolen from a Kansas City park in the 3900 block of Chouteau Trafficway earlier this week.

Shoal Creek Property Crimes detective Steven Downing said investigators received a tip from a supervisor at a scrapyard in Wyandotte County, Kansas on Thursday, Aug. 5, saying some materials brought to the scrapyard for sale were suspicious and may be from the stolen statue.

According to a probable cause statement, around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, a white female accompanied by a white male arrived at the scrapyard and attempted to scrap and sell what appeared to be large pieces of a bronze statue.

"He ended up calling the police," Downing said of the scrapyard supervisor.

“(The supervisor) suspected the pieces may have been part of the stolen American Indian statue he had seen on the news," states court documents.

"(He) contacted the Kansas City Kansas Police Department, who responded to the scene.”

The scrapyard employee provided police with information about the suspects, including a vehicle license plate and a copy of the male suspect’s ID, which was that of Charles J. Fuentes.

Downing, who suspected the copper in the bronze statue and its value was the reason for the theft, said investigators recovered additional pieces at various scrapyards throughout the week.

"I am glad that we got it back and the tip was fruitful," he said.

As a result of the investigation, Fuentes, 56, of Kansas City-North, was charged with felony receiving stolen property.

According to court documents, Fuentes and two friends had been attempting to scrap the statue’s pieces at the various scrap businesses in the Kansas City metro for cash but several businesses refused to purchase the pieces, recognizing them as stolen from news reports. According to one of Fuentes' friends, Fuentes allegedly told him “he found the pieces of the statue in a house he was cleaning out.”

According to Heidi Markle, marketing manager for the Kansas City Parks Department, an assessment is still being made to determine if the statue can be repaired.

More details on this developing story will be published as details become available.