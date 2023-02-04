Missing Liberty children located year later in Florida

The High Springs, Florida Police Department reported siblings Brooke Gilley, now age 11, and Adrian Gilley, now age 12, were located Feb. 1 during a vehicle tag check. The children went missing from Liberty in 2022.
The High Springs, Florida Police Department reported siblings Brooke Gilley, now age 11, and Adrian Gilley, now age 12, were located Feb. 1 during a vehicle tag check.
According to Liberty police, the children went missing March 15, 2022, and were believed to be in the company of a noncustodial relative at the time. At the time the children went missing, Liberty police Public Information Officer Capt. Andy Hedrick told the Courier-Tribune investigators did not believe the children were in danger.
“We have been told that the children are possibly in California somewhere,” states a Liberty police social media post made after the children were reported missing.
Kristi N. Gilley, who law enforcement are referring to as the children's “noncustodial mother,” was arrested on a felony parental kidnapping warrant out of Clay County. The warrant was issued in July of last year after the children went missing.
Florida law enforcement turned the Liberty children over to Florida Department of Children and Family Services and they are expected to be reunited with family back in Liberty.
