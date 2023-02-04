Missing Liberty children located year later in Florida

The High Springs, Florida Police Department reported siblings Brooke Gilley, now age 11, and Adrian Gilley, now age 12, were located Feb. 1 during a vehicle tag check. The children went missing from Liberty in 2022.

