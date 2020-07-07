JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the Missouri Census Record and Tax List Database is now available online. It offers access to an assortment of Missouri’s territorial, state, federal and special census records from 1752 to 1933, along with tax lists genealogical researchers can use in lieu of census records, according to a press release.

The records in the database not only provide names, but also, depending on the year and series, county and city of residence, number of individuals in the household, age, gender, race, any aliases and more.

Database users can search by name, county, date range, age range, gender and series, including federal agricultural, manufacturing/industrial and mortality schedules; special, state and territorial censuses; and both county and territorial tax lists, states the release.

After selecting a name from the results list, the site will take users to a transcribed version of the record and, in many cases, a link to images of the record itself. For those database records that do not have images, users may request a printed copy by contacting the archives’ reference staff at archives@sos.mo.gov.

The Missouri State Archives’ imaging lab created all database images either from records in the archives’ collection, or, in the case of the 1850–1880 U.S. Agricultural, Manufacturing/Industrial and Mortality schedules, through a partnership with the Missouri Historical Society in St. Louis.