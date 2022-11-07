GLADSTONE — Missouri House District 15 candidate Steve West faces an assault citation from Gladstone police following an altercation with a woman in a Gladstone residential area over a campaign sign.
West is on the Nov. 8 ballot for the Missouri House race as an independent. He faces incumbent and Democrat Maggie Nurrenbern and Republican Adam Richardson for election. Gladstone is in House District 15.
According to the police citation, West allegedly committed assault Oct. 25.
Hannah Edmisten is listed as the victim in the case. She told the Gladstone Dispatch she saw West put a sign for his campaign in a neighbor’s yard and after West drove further down the street, she removed it. She said she didn’t think West would see her remove the sign.
“.. As I was walking back, I heard him start screaming and running down the sidewalk at me and he was so mad about that sign,” Edmisten said, adding she folded the sign up and had it in her hand and planned to throw it in her recycling bin. “I didn’t even really say anything. I just sort of stood there like, ‘Wow, he is incredibly angry about this sign.’”
Edmisten said West ran up to her on her porch and grabbed at her arms, trying to “wrestle” the sign from her and that she would not have called police if he had not made physical contact with her. She said her hand was bruised after the altercation.
West said he heard Edmisten yelling at him while he was putting a campaign sign in her neighbor’s yard and initially paid her no attention. He said when he drove down the street to put another sign up, he noticed she had taken his sign from her neighbor’s yard, tucked it under her sweatshirt to conceal it and was walking back to her residence with it.
“And so I began walking down the street — she reported I ran, I didn’t run — I walked down there. I said, ‘You have no right to take that’ and probably told her loud enough that she should be able to hear it. And then she made it to her front porch and she waited for me,” he said.
West said he went to Edmisten’s porch and took the sign away from her.
“I didn’t strike her, I didn’t push her, I did get my hands on that sign,” he said, adding he should have called police about her taking the sign.
West said he “has to file against her now, largely for stealing my sign.”
A court date for the Gladstone municipal assault case against West is set for Dec. 17.
