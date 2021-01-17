JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri state park and historic site indoor spaces, including visitor centers, nature centers, museums and offices, will remain closed through Sunday, Feb. 28. As some people enjoy winter hiking, outdoor spaces and amenities, including day-use areas, lodging, campgrounds, boat ramps and trails, will remain open and available under normal offseason status, unless otherwise designated, according to a press release.

Visitors should come prepared and view the online park and site status map before heading to the park for any weather-related closures that may impact their visit. Contact information of staff will be posted on signage throughout the park for visitors who may have questions or need assistance.

“Many people will continue to get outside and enjoy our state parks and we will continue to welcome the public,” said Missouri State Parks director Mike Sutherland. “We hope that our state parks will serve as a break from the stress associated with COVID-19 and provide healthy recreation opportunities during the winter offseason.”

Many parks and sites have virtual alternatives and are providing other opportunities, such as virtual tours, lesson plans and online programming for visitors, educators and families. Learn more about what is being offered at each location by calling the park or site office or following Missouri State Parks on Facebook.

When visiting a Missouri state park or historic site, visitors are encouraged to follow physical-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns, including using hand sanitizer, avoiding large and congested crowds and wearing face coverings.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.