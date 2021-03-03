Representatives from National Weather Service offices in Missouri say a technical issue led to tornado warning alert messages sent out Tuesday, March 2, that were not clearly labeled a test or drill.

As part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week, both Missouri and Kansas scheduled a tornado drill at 10 a.m. The drill included sounding outdoor sirens and activating emergency alerts on cellphones. However, the weather services reports the drill message was mixed up with an actual warning and sent to residents.

“Concerning the recent tornado drill, the National Weather Service issued a properly coded test tornado warning. Somewhere in the Wireless Emergency Alert System chain, the message was misinterpreted as an actual warning and sent it out. ... We are looking into the cause,” states a tweet from the weather service.

Another tweet later Tuesday stated software caused the issue.

“New software implemented last week mistakenly allowed the test to go out over WEA as an actual warning. The software is fixed,” states the National Weather Service tweet.

Further clarification from NWS Headquarters on the unintentional activation of WEA alerts this morning with the statewide Tornado Drills in Kansas and Missouri. Again, we sincerely apologize for the sudden confusion this caused this morning. -Your NWS KC Team https://t.co/0znPQdl9TS — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) March 2, 2021

In addition to providing details on tornadoes on Tuesday, Severe Weather Preparedness Week, recognized March 1 to 5 this year, includes safety topic focuses each day of the week with content provided by the National Weather Service on its website, weather.gov. Monday’s focus was general preparedness, aimed at tips for families and individual plan-making in the event of an emergency. Wednesday, March 3rd’s focus was lightning safety while Thursday, March 4, is focused on hail and wind safety. Friday, March 5’s focus will be flood safety.