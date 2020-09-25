CLAY COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will make the following traffic change as part of a two-year bridge rehabilitation project on the I-435 Bridge over the Missouri River.

Crews will close the right lane of northbound Interstate 435 between Front Street and Route 210 from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 for bridge work.

Crews typically work this area from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Road closures in this area have the potential for creating significant traffic slowdowns. MoDOT asks motorists to plan ahead, according to a press release.

This is all part of a project to replace the bridge deck, reinforce the structural steel and repair the substructure of the aging bridge. The I-435 Bridge over the Missouri River, located just south of Worlds of Fun was built in 1972 and is showing signs of aging and wear. The structure sees about 81,500 vehicles each day. This rehab project is slated to be complete by December 2021.