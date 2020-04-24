CLAY/ COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation reopened all lanes of the Missouri Highway 291 bridge over the Missouri River in Sugar Creek, after completing major repairs, according to a MoDOT press release.

Back in September of 2019, MoDOT closed one lane of northbound traffic of the bridge due to significant deterioration found during a routine inspection.

The bridge was repaired in 2015, but new deterioration was found in areas that hadn’t needed repairs previously. The 70-year-old northbound bridge carries almost 11,000 vehicles daily.